TULSA--Union High School joined the national walk out on Wednesday to protest gun violence. Students filled up half of the football field, one of the largest walkouts officials have seen at Union.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: