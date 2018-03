Many Green Country area school districts are planning to support teachers who plan to walkout on April 2 to protest low pay and a lack of education funding.

These are the local school districts who voted to shut down in the event of a statewide teacher walkout:

Bartlesville

Broken Arrow

Checotah

Claremore

Coweta

Eufaula

Fort Gibson

Mannford

McAlester

Muskogee

Oologah

Owasso

Salina

Sapulpa

Skiatook

Tahlequah

Tulsa Public Schools

Union

Wagoner

Several other school districts will meet this week to vote on closing for a walkout. They include:

Bixby (BOE Meeting on 3/15 at 6 p.m.)

Jenks (BOE Meeting on 3/15 at 11 a.m.)

Okmulgee

Pawhuska

Sand Springs (BOE Meeting on 3/15 at 7 p.m.)

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: