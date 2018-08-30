Green Country safety committees consider new technology for the future

TULSA, Okla. -- A buzzer, a second set of doors, and cameras are all new technology added to the lobby of Hamilton Elementary School this year.

It's something the safety committee pushed for to protect the campus.

Tulsa Public Schools also brings in task forces when needed. In the spring, campus police met with administrators to look at ways to update security cameras.

"What it could look like to have the safe committee of the future and what that might be in different buildings. So I know the district is going through and picking out the most innovative and most supportive approaches to safety district-wide," Hamilton principal Tera Carr said.

Leaders in camera technology met with TPS, suggesting software changes that can add alerts. It's a tool that may be coming to the district this year. But Carr said even having the conversation brings peace of mind.

"I think the safety committee makes us feel more asuaged when we approach things that could be difficult, because they identify where we are, they identify the best practices, and then they move us toward those practices," she said.

In the Sand Springs School District, the safety committee looks at what other schools are doing across the country.

"We never want to think that something like that could happen here but I don't think there's probably an educator anywhere who doesn't think about the possibility of a school shooting or some kind of tragedy," Charles Page principal Stan Trout said.

That includes devices that can be put under doors, or across handles to prevent people from entering a room.

Across Green Country, most safety committees say they meet at least once a month.

