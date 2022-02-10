Green Country man overcomes odds, spreads joy through music

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A question worth contemplating: what would you do if you only had a few weeks to live?

Bobby Cervantes was faced with that question last February.

He was at the Cornerstone Hospital at St. John in Broken Arrow, teetering between life and death. In the darkest time of his life, Cervantes says he turned to God and prayed for one more day to live.

"I remember asking bobby, what is that strength? Is it physical? And he said, 'No. It's the strength of the Lord. So, he started believing in god for one more day," says Chaplin Aaron Coffman with Humanity Hospice.

Which brought Cervantes to another question: what would you do with your last day on earth?

Cervantes knew. He would spread joy and the word of God through his music. Cervantes says that God answered his prayers and gave him one more day to live, then another, then another, and now almost a year has passed.

"One day at a time, one song at a time," says Cervantes.

Cervantes is a Vietnam veteran and an avid music lover.

While overseas, he'd play the guitar and sing for his fellow soldiers and he believes by a miracle, he is able to sing and play today.

"It's a small miracle. And it might be bigger than I think," says Cervantes.

Today, Cervantes went back to Cornerstone Health to thank those who cared for him and lift up those fighting their final battle.

