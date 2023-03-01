Green Country food banks gear up as SNAP emergency allotments end

TULSA, Okla. — Another pandemic-era assistance program is coming to an end.

As Americans weathered the pandemic, officials expanded SNAP benefits to fill the gap for families. The emergency allotments provided all SNAP households at least $95 of extra help per month, but now that extra help is done.

Just because the extra assistance ends doesn’t mean you lose all SNAP benefits. It just means benefit returns to the amount you received pre-pandemic. However, it could still make life harder for low income families trying to make ends meet as inflation soars.

That’s why the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is getting the word out that they are here to help.

“We are anticipating seeing a greater need," said Joy Ferrin with the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. "However, we distribute food through our 24 county service area to our partner agency network of almost 400 pantries and other food assistance programs. So we are gearing up. We are staying in touch with our partners to ensure that we can meet that need.”

Ferrin explained the SNAP emergency allotments have been in place for a few years and families are used to that assistance. With inflation still impacting prices, she said it’s very likely there will be a greater need for help from food banks.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 86% of Oklahomans who qualify for SNAP benefits claim them.

Even with this emergency allotment ending, it won't be a rush to the food banks and pantries just yet.

“It won’t be until late March. When that supplement benefit would typically come towards the end of the month is when people will really start feeling the lack of that emergency allotment. So we are just being ready for that and continue to see and meet the need the best we can,” Ferrin said.

That’s why the food bank does a drive-thru pantry every third Thursday of the month to do their part to fill the gap with regular SNAP benefits coming at the start of the month. She said the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is ready to serve their clients and partner pantries up the anty on distributions if and when it's needed.

If you need help filling the gap after losing this extra boost — you can register for the third Thursday drive-thru pantry on okfoodbank.org. There you can also find locations to other pantries near you.

