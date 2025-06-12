Great Raft Race is no more, Tulsa tradition scrapped

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa tradition is scrapped, again.

The Great Raft Race is no more. Organizers announced there will be no race this year or in future years.

Initially launched in 1973, the race became a staple of Labor Day with racers and spectators turning out year after year. The original version ended in 1991 due to logistics and liability concerns. It returned in 2015 and ran for another decade, minus a few years scrapped due to construction.

Organizers say that now that Zink Lake is developed and Tulsans have more options for outdoor recreation, they are ending the race that helped champion these developments.

A final event will celebrate the legacy of the Great Raft Race, details are on their website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

