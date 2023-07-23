Watch Now
GRDA recovers the body of missing boat operator

Posted at 10:29 AM, Jul 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-23 11:29:26-04

GRAND LAKE, Okla. — The GRDA recovered the body of boat operator Daniel Siebert, Sunday morning. Witnesses said they saw Siebert in Duck Creek where he fell.

Witnesses said the boat struck him after he fell in the water.

When police arrived they gained control of the boat and began searching. Siebert's body was found around 7:30 a.m Sunday

