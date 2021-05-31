GRDA Police investigating overnight boating fatality on Grand Lake and a shooting incident along Illinois River

GROVE, Okla — The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department is investigating a boating fatality incident on Grand Lake and a shooting incident along the Illinois River.

At 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, the GRDA Police responded to the Eagle Bluff Resort along the Illinois River for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived they learned that a female had been shot in the neck, she was later flown by helicopter to an area hospital.

The suspected shooter, 19 year-old female Haley Lucinda Hathcox, was taken to the Cherokee County Jail.

Hathcox could be charged with shooting with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon.

The GRDA Police also responded to a boating accident on Grand Lake.

The boat containing four occupants collided with breakwater in a no-wake zone.

When officers arrived at the scene, three of the boat’s occupants were out of the boat and on the breakwater, the fourth occupant, believed to be the boat’s operator, was missing.

Officers immediately began a search of the water and recovered the fourth person’s body at approximately 2AM, in 60 feet of water. It was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Tulsa.

It is believed that alcohol was a factor in the collision.

