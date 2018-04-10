GRDA police: Body found at Grand Lake

A body was found at Grand Lake on Tuesday afternoon, Grand River Dam Authority police said.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate. The body was found at Catfish Cove near Sailboat Bridge around 5 p.m.

2 Works for You will provide more information when it becomes available.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: