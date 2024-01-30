Grant provides new security training at Ascension St. John

TULSA, Okla. — Ascension St. John said it’s taking its security training to the next level. Last spring, a $419,000 grant allowed the hospital to get a new interactive training system. They just installed it last week.

Officers with Ascension St. John are using a new immersive training system to practice for real-life situations.

“On a daily basis we encounter just about anything you can imagine,” said Darrel Long, Director of Security at Ascension Oklahoma.

Long oversees 52 officers system wide and said they now have a new way to keep people safe.

“This system allows us to interact with the people and face situations in a safe manner that we couldn’t do previously,” said Long.

Last spring, 2 News reported when Ascension St. John got the $419,000 grant. It allowed them to purchase the VirTra 180 training system. It’s the first in a private hospital in the country.

“It means taking the training to the next level,” said Long.

With an emphasis on de-escalation and decision making, Long said it’s a game changer for them. The Vice President of Finance, Cherie French-Edwards, agrees.

“It was very immersive,” said French-Edwards. “With the screens surrounding you, you really feel like you’re in that moment."

She went through the training simulator last week, and is glad the officers have it.

“Adding that extra safety net or security, it does make me feel better,” said French-Edwards. “Being able to see it in action also allows me to step into their shoes.”

Along with the training system, it’s the first time in hospital history that officers have a dedicated training space.

“It’s just going to prepare the team for anything they can encounter,” said Long.

The grant money will also provide new radios and camera equipment for better communication. Long said they will soon be able to upload images of the Ascension facilities into the system so officers can practice in their actual work setting.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

