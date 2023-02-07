Grant money helping TPS teachers pay for mental health services

TULSA, Okla. — Two foundations are coming together to help local teachers get mental health services if they need them. Morningcrest Healthcare Foundation gave the foundation for Tulsa Public Schools a $50,000 grant.

The money will go to teachers, seeking mental health services.

“This grant allows us to be able to help our teachers to access those benefits and remove that financial barrier so they can take of themselves and be the best selves they can be,” says Moises Echeverria, President and CEO of TPS Foundation.

TPS educators pay a $750 deductible for specialty care, like mental health services. This grant will pay up to the full cost of the deductible for a teacher’s mental health treatment.

The foundation for TPS is working with two providers to get teachers the help they need. Family and Children Services and Tristesse Grief Center. An educator can see the provider at one of these locations, and the session will be billed to the foundation. Echeverria says this grant could help almost 100 educators at TPS.

“If a teacher maxes out on their deductible and uses all of that, we are looking at about 70 teachers,” says Echeverria. “We understand not every teacher is going to max out the deductible. We hope that this money will spread a little bit more, so we are hoping about 100 teachers.”

Teachers and staff can start using the grant money for mental health services now. Any educator that works with students at TPS is eligible to use the grant money. That includes school counselors and cafeteria workers.

