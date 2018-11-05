Grant allows Muskogee County Sheriff's Office to purchase drone

Public safety in Muskogee County is getting a boost, thanks to a grant from the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office.

A grant allowed the sheriff’s office to purchase a drone, which will aid with search and rescue, manhunts, missing persons and other public safety aspects.

“The ability to deploy a drone, and especially a drone with thermal imaging gives the sheriff’s office the ability to search an area, search for suspects or escapees, and look for missing children or persons more effectively and safely than we could before” sheriff Rob Frazier said.

The drone has an infrared camera, a DVR for recording thermal and video simultaneously and a 7-inch LCD monitor to display thermal images in real time, according to the sheriff’s office.

Frazier says deputies already are enrolled in drone school to obtain a license from the FAA to fly and operate the equipment.

