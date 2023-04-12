Granger Smith leaving country music, plans farewell tour stop at Cain's

TULSA, Okla. — After 24 years of touring, Granger Smith announced his farewell tour and his departure from country music Tuesday.

One stop on his tour will be at the Cain's Ballroom on August 24.

Granger made the announcement via Instagram, saying he's struggling with the contradiction of glorifying God and being on stage asking for glorification himself.

"When I get up on a stage and just need glorification, need praise, and if I don't get that, that means my career is not doing well, so I would work harder for that," he said. "I just can't reconcile those two things, y'all, I just can't."

Granger said he is attending seminary with the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

"I have felt a strong desire to pursue ministry," he said.

Granger said he doesn't plan to start a church or a revival but that he wants to put more energy into his own church with his family, admitting he's not sure exactly how that will look.

He also announced he is releasing a book on August 1 titled "Like a River."

In his Instagram video, Granger said, "It shouldn't surprise you what that book is about."

Granger lost his 3-year-old son River after a tragic drowning accident.

"That story is so important to tell," he said. "It's the most important piece of media that I could ever release."

Granger hopes to have a book tour to further spread the message.

His full message on Instagram reads:

This message is so difficult to post. The words for this caption are so hard to find. Not because I don’t believe in the truth of them, but because this marks the end of the longest era in my life! Touring…24 years of it.



This summer will be my last tour. I am so encouraged and hopeful and excited and joyful about the next chapter, but to a large extent, I have no idea what it will look like. I just want to glorify God the best way that I can. I want to learn and grow and serve my local church and allow my pastors to equip and affirm those next steps. Lord willing, I want to be used to help people find their purpose.



Tickets for his tour will go on sale Friday, April 14.

You can buy tickets and pre-order his book on his website.

