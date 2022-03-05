Grand River Dam Authority Police recover body of missing person

MIAMI, Okla — The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department recovered the body of a male Saturday morning from the waters of Grand Lake.

Crews have been searching the area of the Twin Bridges State Park boat ramp after a pickup truck and trailer sank into the lake.

According to the report, the truck was backing down the ramp on Thursday evening when it went into the water.

GRDA crews recovered the truck on Friday but there was no sign of the driver.

We will update as more information becomes available.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --