Grand Lake's AquaPalooza expanding to two days including pre-party, raft-up concert

KETCHUM, Okla. — The 14th annual AquaPalooza raft-up water concert is expanding to a two-day event including a pre-party Friday, July 14.

The event held in Ketchum Cove at Grand Lake brings thousands to enjoy a swim and raft-up party on the water.

In the past, the event was one-day-only but the organizers decided this year to expand due to the growing attraction.

Jeff Millikin

Friday's events include two pre-parties going from 6 p.m. to midnight. The first party will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Lighthouse restaurant at 104 E. Ketchum Ave., in Ketchum. It will include music, food and drinks and a variety of goody bags. The second party is for guests 21 and up and is a dance party at Sharky's Bar and Hammerhead Marina at 34988 Hammerhead Rd, in Ketchum.

On Saturday, July 15 the raft-up event is beginning at 1 p.m. and goes to 5 p.m. The concert is free for people of all ages and is Oklahoma's largest on-the-water concert.

Taking place on a floating stage, boaters and land goers can enjoy the music from Tulsa's local band, "House Party."

To learn more about the events and parking for the land goers go to the Grand Lake 360 website.

