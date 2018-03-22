Grady County grass fire forces evacuations, closes freeway

CHICKASHA, Okla. (AP) -- A wildfire fueled by dry vegetation and gusty winds has forced some Oklahoma residents to flee their homes and has closed part of a freeway.

Grady County deputy emergency management director Amanda Wilkerson said Thursday flames are threatening structures near the H.E. Bailey Turnpike south of Bridge Creek. That's 28 miles (45 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City. Authorities say smoke has closed a portion of the freeway.

Wilkerson says emergency management officials have ordered some residents to evacuate but that the number of homes affected was not immediately clear. No injuries have been reported.

Wilkerson says the fire was reported shortly after noon Thursday and has burned about 60 acres. She says firefighters are battling flames fanned by wind gusts of up to 35 mph.

