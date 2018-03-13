Graduating Students Urged to Complete FAFSA

TULSA--The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is now open for 2018 graduating students seeking continuing education after high school. The FAFSA provides free funding to eligible students and is not a student loan.

The FAFSA is the largest provider of student financial aid in the nation. However, only 50% of the class of 2017 completed a FAFSA form. Here is the Information you need to successfully complete the FAFSA form and gain access to funding:

• A Federal Student Aid ID (you can easily get one at fsaid.ed.gov)

• Social Security Number (Alien Registration Number, if you are not a U.S. Citizen)

• Federal Income Tax Return and W-2 Forms (you can use your 2016 return)

• Any statements or records of investments of untaxed income (if applicable)

• A list of schools you want to receive results of your FAFSA

Applying for the FAFSA is a great way to take charge of a student’s future. With applications now open, the FAFSA can be a student’s passport to postsecondary education. The sooner you apply, the better your chances are at receiving funding. Visit fafsatulsa.com for application resources and to begin your free application.

FAFSA completion is the first step in helping students finance postsecondary education!

In the Tulsa metropolitan area, all newly created jobs by 2025 will require coursework beyond high school. College and other postsecondary options are more prevalent now than ever. Yet in Tulsa County, only 23% of adults 25 years and older have some coursework beyond high school, 8% hold associate’s degrees, 21% bachelor’s, and 10% graduate degrees.

“Lack of funding to support continued education is among the top barriers students identify for not completing a postsecondary credential,” Seibold said. “Finding ways to increase access to financial aid and other forms of support is critical to increasing degree attainment.”

Tulsa is working together to make postsecondary education and financial aid accessible to students. Local nonprofit ImpactTulsa is working alongside 15 Tulsa area districts and postsecondary partners to increase the number of students who complete the FAFSA form and pursue college. ImpactTulsa has also joined forces with the City of Tulsa, Tulsa Regional Chamber, and Youth Philanthropy Initiative to promote FAFSA completion. In its second year, the FAFSATulsa partnership increased FAFSA completion rates by 12% for the graduating class of 2017.

As part of this partnership, FAFSA completion has become an initiative for Tulsa area schools as 19 out of 24 high schools increased their completion rates. These initiatives have resulted in potential access to $22 million dollars in federal Pell Grant funding in our region.

“ImpactTulsa is exploring opportunities for expanding the work to include increasing participation rates in other state and local postsecondary financial aid opportunities, such as Oklahoma’s Promise,” Seibold said. “We will launch a cross-sector Action Network to implement shared strategies for addressing barriers to postsecondary entry.”

Visit fafsatulsa.com today for more information about the FAFSA form, live chat advice, and resources to encourage FAFSA completion in your school.



