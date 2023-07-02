Governor Stitt requests Federal Major Disaster Declaration

Gov. Stitt requested a Fema Major Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance for the counties impacted by the severe storms in June.

The counties included in the request are Beaver, Cimarron, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Harper, Jefferson, Love, Major, Mayes, McCurtain, Payne, Pushmataha, Rogers, Stephens, Tulsa, and Woodward.

If the request is approved the state of Oklahoma would receive federal funding for utility repairs, assisting municipalities, and other costs associated with the storms.

Gov. Stitt submitted a Disaster Declaration to the U.S Small Business Administration to help residents and businesses in Comanche and Tulsa. If approved, the declaration will make SBA low-interest rates available for business owners who suffered economic losses and residents to make repairs.

“I applaud the city and county emergency managers, ODEMHS staff, and many others who have worked tirelessly to address damage done by these storms and work to restore power to thousands of Oklahomans,” said Gov. Stitt. “I urge the federal government to quickly approve this declaration to speed up our recovery.” Governor. Kevin Stitt

The storms from June 14-18th resulted in over $12 million in damages in the 19 counties listed.

