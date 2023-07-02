Watch Now
Governor Stitt requests Federal Major Disaster Declaration

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt speaks following a State Board of Equalization meeting Monday, April 20, 2020, in Oklahoma City. The board, led by Stitt, declared a revenue failure for the fiscal year that ends June 30, 2020, and Stitt warned cuts to agency budgets over the next two years will likely be unavoidable, amid crashing oil prices and dwindling revenue collections as the state's economy ground to a halt in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 8:33 PM, Jul 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01 21:33:05-04

Gov. Stitt requested a Fema Major Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance for the counties impacted by the severe storms in June.

The counties included in the request are Beaver, Cimarron, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Harper, Jefferson, Love, Major, Mayes, McCurtain, Payne, Pushmataha, Rogers, Stephens, Tulsa, and Woodward.

If the request is approved the state of Oklahoma would receive federal funding for utility repairs, assisting municipalities, and other costs associated with the storms.

Gov. Stitt submitted a Disaster Declaration to the U.S Small Business Administration to help residents and businesses in Comanche and Tulsa. If approved, the declaration will make SBA low-interest rates available for business owners who suffered economic losses and residents to make repairs.

“I applaud the city and county emergency managers, ODEMHS staff, and many others who have worked tirelessly to address damage done by these storms and work to restore power to thousands of Oklahomans,” said Gov. Stitt. “I urge the federal government to quickly approve this declaration to speed up our recovery.”
The storms from June 14-18th resulted in over $12 million in damages in the 19 counties listed.

