Governor Stitt announces AI Task Force

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Stitt announced Monday the implementation of a new Artificial Intelligence Task Force.

Stit signed and filed the new Executive Order which activated the task force. The group will study and research how AI can be used in Oklahoma. The team is looking into AI as a tool to fill security vulnerabilities in the state as well as everyday use among residents.

Governor Stitt said this is a part of his plan to modernize Oklahoma and government groups.

AI has the potential to revolutionize the way our society operates.



The private sector is already finding ways to use it to increase efficiency. Potential exists for the government to use AI to root out inefficiencies and duplicate regulations, and it is an essential piece of developing a workforce that can compete on a global level.

The team will also look into how Oklahoma schools and businesses can effectively use AI. A full written recommendation from the task force is to be presented to Stitt on December 31 for review.

