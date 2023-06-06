Governor Ron DeSantis to headline Tulsa event

On Saturday, June 10, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is coming to Tulsa to headline Super PAC-backed Never Back Down event.

DeSantis officially announced his presidential run May 24, during a discussion with Elon Musk on Twitter. Since the announcement, he is on the road campaigning to secure the GOP bid in the 2024 primaries.



Oklahoma is DeSantis' fourth state on his Great American Comeback Tour.

The event will take place at the F&E Creek Event Center near Catoosa. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. with the event scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.

Free tickets can be reserved at this website.

