Gov. Stitt vetoes bill allowing students to wear tribal regalia at graduation

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt vetoed SB 429 Monday.

The bill would allow public schools students, including public university students, to wear tribal regalia to graduation ceremonies, whether held at a public or private location.

As for why he vetoed the bill, Stitt said the decision is up to local school districts, not the state government.

"Should this bill become law, the proverbial Pandora's box will be opened for other groups to go over the heads of local superintendents and demand special favor to wear whatever they please at a formal ceremony," Stitt wrote.

The Choctaw Nation responded the governor's decision.

“This bill, which would have allowed all Native American students in Oklahoma to wear tribal regalia at school ceremonies, is not controversial. It allows the students to honor their native culture and traditions. In fact, only one member of the Legislature voted against it,” Chief Gary Batton said. "This is a popular, common-sense measure with no costs for the state or schools. We hope the House and the Senate will quickly override the veto to provide more freedom for Oklahoma students who want to honor their heritage.”

