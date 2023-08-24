Gov. Stitt to give State of the State address

TULSA, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt is set to give the annual Tulsa State of the State address at the Cox Business Convention Center downtown.

Starting at noon on Aug. 24, Stitt will give an update on the State of Oklahoma. The event is hosted by the Tulsa Regional Chamber.

After his address, Stitt will sit down with 2 News' Karen Larsen to discuss his administration's successes from the past year and his focus areas for the remainder of the year.

To watch the address starting at noon, click here.

