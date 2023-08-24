Watch Now
Gov. Stitt to give State of the State address

Kevin Stitt
Alonzo Adams/AP
Oklahoma Republican Governor Elect, Kevin Stitt, speaks to his supporters during a watch party in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Posted at 8:53 AM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 09:58:43-04

TULSA, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt is set to give the annual Tulsa State of the State address at the Cox Business Convention Center downtown.

Starting at noon on Aug. 24, Stitt will give an update on the State of Oklahoma. The event is hosted by the Tulsa Regional Chamber.

After his address, Stitt will sit down with 2 News' Karen Larsen to discuss his administration's successes from the past year and his focus areas for the remainder of the year.

