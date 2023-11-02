Watch Now
Gov. Stitt, Texas Gov. Abott visiting hospital in Israel

2 News Oklahoma
Posted at 2023-11-02T08:59:39-0500
and last updated 2023-11-02 09:59:57-04

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Texas Governor Greg Abbott are visiting a hospital in Tel Aviv on Thursday, according to a press release from Stitt's office.

The release says the pair plan to visit the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center — Ichilov.

A press conference is planned for 2 p.m. Thursday.

"Governors Kevin Stitt and Greg Abbott will visit with victims and impacted families of the Israel-Hamas war at at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center – Ichilov," the press release said.

"This visit is coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel and the Consulate General of Israel to the Southwest."

2 News reached out to the Governor's office to learn more about the trip. We will update you as soon as we learn more.

