Gov. Stitt, Texas Gov. Abott visiting hospital in Israel

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Texas Governor Greg Abbott are visiting a hospital in Tel Aviv on Thursday, according to a press release from Stitt's office.

The release says the pair plan to visit the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center — Ichilov.

A press conference is planned for 2 p.m. Thursday.

"Governors Kevin Stitt and Greg Abbott will visit with victims and impacted families of the Israel-Hamas war at at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center – Ichilov," the press release said.

"This visit is coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel and the Consulate General of Israel to the Southwest."

2 News reached out to the Governor's office to learn more about the trip. We will update you as soon as we learn more.

