Gov. Stitt speaks at ORU graduation

Posted at 10:53 AM, May 07, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Governor Stitt served as the keynote speaker for ORU's spring class of 2023.

"Graduates you have demonstrated a commitment to academic excellence, competitive athletics, and faith-based leadership," Gov. Stitt said. " I want you to dream big, I want you to write down your goals."

