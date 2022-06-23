Gov. Stitt signs order addressing active shooter response at Oklahoma schools

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order Thursday in an effort to bolster police and school responses to potential active shooters.

Stitt says the order comes after he'd directed his administration to review the procedures in place at Oklahoma schools following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The order implements "Mission: Secure Oklahoma Schools" which the governor says is a plan based on recommendations from top law enforcement.

It requires law enforcement to receive the most up-to-date active shooter training, directs all schools to implement the Rave Panic Button app and offers threat assessment training for every teacher.

"These are practical measures to take immediate action to keep our kids and teachers safe," Stitt says. "Oklahoma is leading the nation and demonstrating that it's possible to protect Second Amendment rights while also securing schools using the latest technology and training.

