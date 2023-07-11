Gov. Stitt launches MODERN Justice Task Force

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt announced Tuesday the creation of what he is calling the MODERN Justice Task Force.

MODERN stands for Modernized Operations through Data and Evidenced-based Restoration Now and the goal of the task force is to reduce crime and recidivism, enhance public safety, and increase opportunities for all Oklahomans, according to the governor.

“Today, we’re taking concrete steps towards a safer, smarter, and more efficient justice system in Oklahoma,” Stitt said. “With all three branches of government working together, we’re demonstrating to all four million Oklahomans the state’s commitment to strengthening public safety while ensuring our justice system works fairly and efficiently.”

For six months, the task force will examine data from jails across Oklahoma and evaluate strategies other states have implemented to protect public safety while shifting resources toward more cost-effective solutions.

“Any focus we have must keep crime victims in mind, ensure violent criminals stay behind bars while finding ways to get addicts and people who are mentally ill the help they need before breaking the law,” said Pro Tem Treat. “There are many avenues to explore in this space but the policy needs to be attainable, affordable, and sustainable in the long term. I look forward to seeing the Task Force’s recommendations to increase efficiency and maximize the return on taxpayers’ public safety investment.”

After the six-month review, the task force will provide recommendations to the legislature for their consideration during the 2024 legislative session beginning in February.

“After years of focusing on statewide efforts, we’ve realized the extent of the strain our jails and sheriffs are facing, and understand that reforms are needed. By investing time and energy through the Task Force process, we can be smart about local criminal justice in ways that will ensure we are being right on crime, while at the same time providing help to those who need it,” said Speaker McCall. “Importantly, this will be a state and local led effort based on policy ideas generated by Oklahomans for Oklahomans. The citizens of our state should rest assured that their safety and security is our number one priority, and this Task Force will make sure that important factor is taken into account when weighing any criminal justice reforms they may recommend.”

