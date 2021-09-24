Gov. Stitt calls special session to address redistricting

TULSA, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order calling for a special session about redistricting.

Stitt called the session for November 15th to "address redistricting issues caused by the delayed release of the 2020 census data by the U.S. Census Bureau."

The purpose of the meeting is to address:

To redistrict Oklahoma’s congressional districts in accordance with all applicable state and federal laws and regulations. To update and redistrict, as necessary, Oklahoma state legislative districts in accordance with all applicable state and federal laws and regulations To amend statutory candidacy and redistricting deadlines, including but not limited to amending candidacy and residency deadlines, as made necessary by the U.S. Census Bureau’s failure to meet the deadline for production of decennial census data set forth in 13 U.S.C § 141(C).

