Gov. Stitt bans gender transition surgeries for minors in Oklahoma

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt speaks following a State Board of Equalization meeting Monday, April 20, 2020, in Oklahoma City. The board, led by Stitt, declared a revenue failure for the fiscal year that ends June 30, 2020, and Stitt warned cuts to agency budgets over the next two years will likely be unavoidable, amid crashing oil prices and dwindling revenue collections as the state's economy ground to a halt in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 7:37 PM, May 01, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Governor Stitt signed SB 613 which bans gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies for children under the age of 18.

"Last year, I called for a statewide ban on all irreversible gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors so I am thrilled to sign this into law today and protect our kids,” said Governor Stitt. “We cannot turn a blind eye to what’s happening across our nation, and as governor, I am proud to stand up for what’s right and ban life-altering transition surgeries on children in the state of Oklahoma."


SB 613 bans the use of any medications or surgical procedures for gender transition. Stitt called for the ban in Oct. 2022.

