Gov. Stitt bans gender transition surgeries for minors in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Governor Stitt signed SB 613 which bans gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies for children under the age of 18.

"Last year, I called for a statewide ban on all irreversible gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors so I am thrilled to sign this into law today and protect our kids,” said Governor Stitt. “We cannot turn a blind eye to what’s happening across our nation, and as governor, I am proud to stand up for what’s right and ban life-altering transition surgeries on children in the state of Oklahoma."





Governor Stitt

SB 613 bans the use of any medications or surgical procedures for gender transition. Stitt called for the ban in Oct. 2022.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --