Gov. Stitt appoints Lt. Gov. Pinnell as Secretary of Commerce

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday his appointment of Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell as the new Secretary of Commerce.

Stitt praises Pinnell for his efforts as Oklahoma's Secretary of Tourism:

Lt. Governor Pinnell is a successful businessman with a talent for fostering economic growth in Oklahoma.



As Secretary of Tourism, his leadership saw the highest visitation levels we’ve had in state history, and I know he will bring that same level of excitement and energy into recruiting new business to Oklahoma.

Pinnell served as Oklahoma's Secretary of Tourism since 2019 and will step down from that role to assume his new position. Stitt credits Pinnell for bringing increased tourism to Oklahoma and producing more than $100 million in funding for the state.

Pinnell is excited about his new appointment and hopes to lead Oklahoma in modern economic practices.

I am excited to take on the role of Secretary of Commerce and help lead the modernization of our economic development practices.



As an entrepreneur myself, I know Oklahoma is one of the best places to run a business. With a skilled workforce, competitive incentives, low operating costs, and freedom to do business your way, companies big and small are moving here each year. I look forward to working with existing Oklahoma businesses and recruiting more companies to our great state.

