Gov. Fallin signs bills for education funding, along with bill repealing hotel tax

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin on Tuesday signed a bill repealing a tax on hotel and motel rooms, along with two other bills estimated to fund increased education funding and teacher pay raises.

Fallin signed HB 3375, which allows tribal casinos to use traditional roulette and dice games. Fees generated by the change will put funding into education.

Fallin also signed HB 1019XX, which will require third-party online retailers to collect and remit sales tax back to state coffers. It will affect purchases made through sites such as Amazon.

She also signed a repeal of the hotel and motel tax, which was included in a larger revenue package of HB 1010XX which provides funding for teacher pay raises and new revenue for school supplies.

“The revenue package that funded the teacher pay raises would not have passed the Senate with the required super majority, or three-fourths support, had a bipartisan agreement not been struck to repeal the hotel/motel tax,” Fallin said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: