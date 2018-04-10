Gov. Fallin signs bills for education funding, along with bill repealing hotel tax
4:49 PM, Apr 10, 2018
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin on Tuesday signed a bill repealing a tax on hotel and motel rooms, along with two other bills estimated to fund increased education funding and teacher pay raises.
Fallin signed HB 3375, which allows tribal casinos to use traditional roulette and dice games. Fees generated by the change will put funding into education.
Fallin also signed HB 1019XX, which will require third-party online retailers to collect and remit sales tax back to state coffers. It will affect purchases made through sites such as Amazon.
She also signed a repeal of the hotel and motel tax, which was included in a larger revenue package of HB 1010XX which provides funding for teacher pay raises and new revenue for school supplies.
“The revenue package that funded the teacher pay raises would not have passed the Senate with the required super majority, or three-fourths support, had a bipartisan agreement not been struck to repeal the hotel/motel tax,” Fallin said.