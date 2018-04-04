Gov. Fallin signs $2.9 billion education bill

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin on Tuesday signed a $2.9 billion education bill which will support teachers and public schools in the state.

House Bill 3705 was passed through the Oklahoma House and Senate last week.

The bill includes $353.5 million for teacher pay, $52 million for support personnel pay, $33 million for textbooks, $17 million for the state aid formula and $24.7 million for flex health care benefits.

Here's a breakdown of where the money is coming from and where it will be distributed:

1) Appropriated to State Board of Education from the General Revenue Fund of the State Treasury - $1,431,531,136 ($1.4 billion) for the financial support of public schools. The State Board of Education shall designate adequate amounts for increased compensation for certified personnel as provided in the provisions of HB 1023, and for increased compensation for support employees as provided in HB 1026.

2) App. To State BOE from the Education Reform Revolving Fund - $762,726,125 ($762.7 million) for financial support of public schools.

3) …from the Common Education Technology Revolving Fund of the State Treasury - $47,372,299 ($47.3 million) for financial support of public schools.

4) …from any monies not otherwise appropriated from the Mineral Leasing Fund of the State Treasury - $2,850,000 ($2.85 million) for the financial support of public schools.

5) …from any monies not otherwise appropriated from the Mineral Leasing Fund of the State Treasury - $1,120,888 ($1.1 million) for the financial support of public schools.

6) …from any monies not otherwise appropriated from the Oklahoma Education Lottery Trust Fund of the State Treasury - $30,326,734 ($30.3 million) for the financial support of public schools.

7) …from any monies not otherwise appropriated from the Oklahoma Education Lottery Trust Fund of the State Treasury - $1,985,637 ($1.9 million) for the financial support of public schools.

8) …from any monies not otherwise appropriated from the General Revenue Fund of the State Treasury - $91,319,026 ($91.3 million) for the financial support of public schools.

9) …from any monies not otherwise appropriated from the General Revenue Fund of the State Treasury - $33,000,000 ($33 million) necessary for the purchase of textbooks and instructional materials.

10) …from any monies not otherwise appropriated from the General Revenue Fund of the State Treasury - $315,478,030 ($315.4 million) necessary for the Certified Employee Health Benefit Allowance.

11) …from any monies not otherwise appropriated from the General Revenue Fund of the State Treasury - $171,905,086 ($171.9 million) necessary for the Support Personnel Health Benefit Allowance.

12) …from any monies not otherwise appropriated from the General Revenue Fund of the State Treasury - $15,552,520 ($15.5 million) necessary for administrative and support functions of the State Department of Education.

13) …from any monies not otherwise appropriated from the Oklahoma Education Lottery Trust Fund of the State Treasury - $3,369,638 ($3.3 million) necessary for transfer to the School Consolidation Assistance Fund.

14) …from any monies not otherwise appropriated from the Oklahoma Education Lottery Trust Fund of the State Treasury - $220,626 ($220 thousand) necessary for transfer to the School Consolidation Assistance Fund.

15) …from any monies not otherwise appropriated from the Oklahoma Education Lottery Trust Fund of the State Treasury - $3,369,638 ($3.3 million) necessary for transfer to the Teachers’ Retirement System Dedicated Revenue Revolving Fund.

16) …from any monies not otherwise appropriated from the Oklahoma Education Lottery Trust Fund of the State Treasury - $220,626 ($220 thousand) necessary for transfer to the Teachers’ Retirement System Dedicated Revenue Revolving Fund.

“I’m pleased to sign this bill that provides a significant increase in spending for our public school system,” said Fallin. “I’m hoping this additional funding will result in improved K-12 public school results. Our job as a state is to empower our students, parents and teachers to succeed by setting the bar high and challenging each other to succeed.

Fallin also signed House Bill 1024XX, which provides tiered pay raises ofr state employees. State workers who earn $40,000 or less would get a $2,000 raise and those being paid $40,000 to $50,000 would get a $1,500 raise. Meanwhile, those making $50,000 - $60,000 would get a $1,000 raise and those earning $60,000 or more would get a $750 raise.

