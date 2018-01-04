Gov. Fallin sets election date for medical marijuana ballot measure

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Gov. Mary Fallin on Thursday set a June election date for a medical marijuana ballot measure in the state.

Fallin filed a proclamation placing State Question 788 on the June 26 primary election ballot.

“Backers of this proposal to legalize medical marijuana followed procedures and gathered the more than 66,000 required signatures to submit the issue to a vote of the people,” said Fallin. “I’m fulfilling my duty as governor to decide when that election will occur this year.”

If the measure is approved by voters, doctors would be permitted to recommend a patient, who is at least 18 years old, a medical marijuana license. A license holder would be allowed to possess up to three ounces of the drug, six mature plants and six seedlings.

In 2016, supporters of an initiative petition gathered enough signatures to schedule a statewide referendum on the measure.

