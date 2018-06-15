Good Samaritans save driver after crash

TULSA - Good Samaritans stepped up to save a man trapped in his vehicle after a dangerous crash.

An SUV overturned on Interstate 44 near Highway 75 this afternoon.

Moments later, other drivers pulled over and help the man get out of the car.

A witness says the man was hanging by his seatbelt.

"I pulled the back hatch open and another guy stopped and said he had first responder training, so he crawled in the vehicle and started to get the man loose from his seatbelt," witness David Hughes said.

Traffic was closed on I-44 in both directions near Highway 75.