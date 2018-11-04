Goal of the Breathe Again Conference is to give women and men a safe space to discuss tough subjects

TULSA, Okla. - A new conference coming to Tulsa this week is providing a safe space for men and women to talk about tough subjects such as mental illness, loss and abuse.

Jannelle Forbes, the host and one of the speakers of the Breathe Again Conference, says she has gone through a lot these past 12 years and wants to give back.

There will be two sessions, one for women in the morning and another for men and women in the evening.

The conference is Friday, November 9 at Crowne Plaza Southern Hills in Tulsa.

First session starts at 10 a.m. and second one at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25.

