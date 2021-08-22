Glenpool Walmart temporarily closing for cleaning

GLENPOOL, Okla — According to the statement issued by Walmart's media relations team, the Glenpool location at 12200 S. Waco Avenue will close temporarily at 2:00 p.m.

They will remain closed on August, 23rd and reopen at 6:00 a.m. on August, 24th.

Tyler Thomason, Senior Manager with Walmart, said, "everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. Given the rise in positive cases through the Delta variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission."

When the store reopens on Tuesday August, 24th, Walmart will continue conducting associate health assessments and all unvaccinated associates must continue to wear face coverings.

