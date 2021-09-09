Glenpool Public Schools 'require' students and staff to mask-up

GLENPOOL, Okla. — Glenpool Public Schools students will be required to mask-up at school starting Thursday. The announcement was made on the district website Wednesday afternoon.

School leaders say the new rule is for the safety of the children and the Glenpool community. The requirements apply for all students and staff in grades 3-12. There is an opt-out option for students and staff online, those exemptions apply for medical, religious or strong personal reasons.

Michelle York, a Glenpool parent to a 5th and 7th grader, says she doesn’t mind her kids having to wear a mask as long as it keeps them in the classroom.

“Homeschooling them was really rough, so we’ll do anything we need to do mask-wise, to make sure the kids aren’t at home and having to home-school,” York said.

There are 3176 students and staff in the district. According to the district’s latest update on their COVID dashboard, the schools have 789 who have either tested positive or been exposed, that’s 25% of the population.

