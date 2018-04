Glenpool man found guilty of manslaughter in 2017 shooting

TULSA - A Glenpool man was found guilty Thursday of manslaughter in the 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Morris.

Court records show that Morris was shot near Quickie Mart, which is located near 53rd and Peoria, back on March 27, 2017.

Tulsa District Attorney's office said jurors found Tyler Ratcliff, 20, not guilty on his other counts.

Jurors recommended Ratcliff be sentenced to four years in prison, the DA's office said.

Ratcliff will be sentenced Monday, May 14 at 9:30 a.m.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: