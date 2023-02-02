Glenpool family shaken up after deadly wreck forces them out of home

GLENPOOL, Okla. — A Glenpool family is still shaken up after a deadly crash forced them out of their home this weekend.

“I don’t know what God has in store for them, but it’s got to be great because he saved an entire family,” said Malissa Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says her daughter, Dominga, son-in-law, Daniel, and two grandchildren were inside their Glenpool home when the unthinkable happened early Saturday morning.

“I received a phone call from my daughter,” Rodriguez said. “She was screaming... He said mom a bomb has gone off in our house, and I said 'What do you mean?' That’s when he said there was a truck.”

Frantic calls from her family brought Rodriguez to the home. She says she’s thankful they were all physically unharmed, but the deadly wreck is still taking a mental toll.

“It’s just been non-stop terror ever since,” she said.

Police say officers spotted an 18-year-old driver speeding on 141st Street in Glenpool and passing cars using the oncoming traffic lanes. Police say when they tried to pull over the driver he wouldn’t stop, eventually crashing into the home where he died.

For Rodriguez, who also has an 18-year-old son, she told me her heart went out to his family.

“I was angry,” she said. “I was. Don’t get me wrong. Then I found out he was just a kid. He’s just a kid.”

As they process the wreck, Rodriguez told me she’s grateful for the thousands of dollars the community has raised to get the family into another rental home.

“The outpouring has just been phenomenal,” Rodriguez said.

Time is of the essence with Dominga and Daniel expecting their third child in less than two weeks.

“This is the home they were going to bring her to, and today they’re trying to figure out now where baby Ellie is going,” Rodriguez said.

There were two passengers inside the Tahoe that crashed into the home. Police say one man was detained and released and is not expected to be charged in connection with the crash. They say the second passenger ran off. At this time, police say he’s not actively being sought in connection with the crash.

