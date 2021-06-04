Glenpool company designs bridges built in a day

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — A Green Country steel company is changing the future of bridge construction. What used to take weeks or months to build can now be done in a day.

"Built it, brought it out here, and set it up," Andy Vanaman of Premier Steel Services in Glenpool, Oklahoma said.

Premier Steel began constructing buildings and other infrastructure in Green Country and around the country in 2004.

The new concept to bridge the gap between time and cost came to Vanaman from a friend after Eastern Oklahoma's 2019 floods.

"He said, 'You build big buildings all over the country, why can’t you design a bridge to go in quickly?” Vanaman said.

Premiere Steel's patented Fast Cast Bridge System molds structural steel together allowing on-site crews to easily pour concrete.

"They put them together very quickly," Vanaman said.

The company provides contractors all the tools necessary, and an instructional blueprint to ensure the project is completed safely and efficiently. That is just what Mayes County crews did, Wednesday.

Vanaman said the 35-foot, 36-ton capacity bridge was completed in under four hours. He told 2 News, Mayes County Commissioner Ryan Ball saved hundreds of thousands of dollars and several weeks of construction.

Vanaman adds, the concept is also built for completing state highways and city bridges and expects that to be the company's next step.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --