Girls Scout cookie season bounces back after supply chain issues

TULSA, Okla. — With just a little more than a week left to buy Girl Scout cookies, this season has run much smoother than last season.

Director of Product Programs Celeste Franklin told 2 News this season has been a great success so far, which is a relief after troops struggled to meet their goals last season due to supply chain issues.

This year those struggles have eased. As Franklin said, there have only been some delays instead of full-on shortages.

“When we place the order, it takes us a little bit longer to get the cookies we need," she said. "So a couple of weeks as opposed to getting them within a week.”

However, the challenges of last year brought girls together as troops who reached their goal were giving their leftover cookies to other troops who still needed to meet their goal.

That comradery is carrying over into this cookie season.

“The challenges of last year helped people make more connections and be open to that idea. So yes, troops are definitely still helping each other out and trying to share cookies and trade when they need it,” Franklin said.

While this season was much smoother, she said there were still some positive challenges. Like having their new Raspberry Rally cookie, which was sold exclusively online, sell out quickly.

If you would like to support a Girl Scout and get your cookie fix, sales will continue until March 19th.

You can find a booth near you by entering your zip code on the Girl Scouts cookie finder website.

