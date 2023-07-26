Gilcrease Museum renovation hits milestone as City officials hold topping-out ceremony

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa and Gilcrease Museum hold Topping-out Ceremony Wednesday as construction makes progress towards completion.

The ceremony celebrates the final steel beam placement completing the outside frame of the building. In the press release the City of Tulsa says the term Topping-out refers to some Indigenous Cultures who believe that no structure should be taller than the tallest tree thus a tree was placed on the final beam.

The event was originally postponed but construction continued holding off on putting up this last beam. City officials and guests signed the final beam that will be forever incorporated into the structure.

Mayor G.T. Bynum says the new building will be worthy of the artifacts that it houses.

Through Gilcrease, our city-owned museum, Tulsans own the greatest collection of American art and history outside of that owned by the federal government.



We are building a newly designed and improved Gilcrease Museum, a facility that is worthy of this treasure that we own.

The museum is world-renown and holds priceless art and artifacts that allows its guests to view year-round. The new 92,000+ square-foot facility opens up more gallery space, allows accommodations for traveling exhibits and hosts various spaces for guests to explore and natural surroundings.

The ceremony marks good progress on the facility which is expected to reopen in the coming years.

