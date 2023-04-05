Gilcrease Museum displays artwork throughout Tulsa metro

TULSA, Okla. — The Gilcrease Museum is keeping the museum legacy alive even while it’s under construction.

You may have noticed artwork around town in what could be seen as random spots like at Guthrie Green, but it’s part of a program known as "Gilcrease Museum in your neighborhood."

The goal is for the museum to still have a presence and engage with the community despite being closed for construction.

“This is Tulsa’s museum. This collection is owned by the City of Tulsa, by the residents," said Jessica Provencher, the project manager for Gilcrease Museum in your neighborhood. "So it is important to us to continue to have a presence and make our collection accessible to the residents of Tulsa.”

You'll see a reproduction of one artwork at 31 locations throughout the Tulsa Metro.

Locations of the art are strategically placed where people go in their daily lives parks, libraries, trails, markets, medical and social services offices, and cultural centers. Some locations include Turkey Mountain, Broken Arrow Rose District, Jenks Riverwalk, and even indoors at places like the Equality Center and Tulsa Dream Center.

One artwork is shown at all locations for about three months before the museum changes it out for the next piece. There are three art cycles total.

The community helped the Gilcrease Museum choose the three pieces last summer.

The current installation is the second cycle of art to be shown. Provencher said it's the top-voted piece, and the museum put it in this cycle for a reason.

“An Island of Redbuds on the Cimarron" by Brummett Echohawk. You can see the redbud tree blooming, which goes perfectly with spring. You can look around Oklahoma and see lots of redbud trees blooming as well,” Provencher said.

It’s not just about looking at the art, either. Next to it, there’s a little information about the painting as well as two QR codes.

One QR code brings up Gilcrease Museum activities and learning resources. The other QR code brings a visitor deeper into the painting with a story.

For this painting specifically, it will pull up an audio clip with the nephew of the artist talking about his uncle and the painting.

The museum said people have been surprised and delighted seeing artwork in unexpected locations, and that’s the exact reaction they were hoping for.

The next artwork will be put on display in the same location on June 21.

