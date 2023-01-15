Gilcrease in your Neighborhood brings art to Tulsa during museum closure

TULSA, Okla. — The Gilcrease Museum is a Tulsa staple. But right now it's closed for remodeling and will remain closed for at least two to three years. So to make sure the Tulsa art scene stays alive, the organization, Gilcrease In Your Neighborhood, is bringing the art to the streets of Tulsa through a public art experience.

Gilcrease staff are showing that the museum and all its contents are here to stay with Gilcrease In Your Neighborhood

Built in 1943, the Gilcrease Museum holds the secrets and treasures of Oklahoma’s past. And because much of the inventory is in storage, leaders with Gilcrease in your neighborhood decided to bring the art back to Tulsa.

“We’re closed. But we still want to be apart of what’s going on in the city. We’re also gonna reopen, we need to continue to be active so that people know, when we are open, to come back,” said Laurel Benson with Gilcrease In Your Neighborhood.

Benson said last year, Tulsan’s voted to put their three favorite pieces to be displayed. The first, Pop Chalee’s “Forest Scene.” The piece has been up since October at 31 locations across the metro.

“People have really loved seeing the work out in the community. We’ve had some sights that have been really popular. People have loved seeing it out, on Turkey Mountain when they’re on a hike. People have really enjoyed seeing artwork where you typically don’t,” said Benson.

Another aspect of Gilcrease In Your Neighborhood is making sure art is within reach of anyone who wants to see it.

“We can go and bring the art to some of these areas of Tulsa where they might not be able to get to Gilcrease, or that might be a hindrance for them to see art at our institution. So we’re bringing it to them,” said Benson.

Hundreds registered for Saturday’s celebration of the ending of the first installation, “Forest Scene.” Benson said it’s been inspiring to see how much of the community is interested in seeing the art and creating their own.

The new installation will begin in February and go through mid May.

