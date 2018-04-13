Get your yard ready for spring with A New Leaf

Mycah Hatfield
5:39 PM, Apr 13, 2018
26 mins ago

A New Leaf will be standing by Saturday to get your yard ready for Spring.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TULSA -- A New Leaf will be standing by Saturday to get your yard ready for Spring.

The group is hosting Garden Fest at their three locations: 2306 S 1st Place in Broken Arrow, 2405 S Elm Place in Broken Arrow and their new pop up shop on the northwest corner of 51st and Sheridan in Tulsa.

A New Leaf employs developmentally disabled adults. They will be at the sale to assist people looking for plants.

They have a variety of flowers, greenery, herbs and vegetable plants.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top