Get to know Republican Governor Kevin Stitt

Republican Kevin Stitt was elected as Oklahoma’s 27th Governor in November 2018.

Stitt’s top priorities for Oklahoma is to be the Top 10 in growth, education, infrastructure, healthcare, and government efficiency.

Stitt grew up in Norman and graduated from Norman High School in. Stitt put himself through college at Oklahoma State University by selling books with the Southwestern Company. Stitt graduated with an accounting degree.

In 2000, Stitt founded Gateway Mortgage, which is a mortgage lending company, with only a $1,000 and a computer. The company currently has 1,200 employees and 160 locations across the United States.

President Donald Trump tweeted his endorsement of Stitt after he won the GOP primary in August.

Stitt and his wife of 19 years Sarah have six children and currently live in Tulsa.

