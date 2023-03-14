Gathering Place offering free spring break activities

TULSA, Okla. — Despite the cold temperature outside, community members are taking advantage of free, fun activities at the Gathering Place this week for spring break.

They already have tons of fun for kids, but this week specifically, there’s even more.

“It feels jazzed,” said Karsten Schultz.

Every corner you turn, there's a sign showing you an activity, workshop, or show happening.

The director of education and programs for the Gathering Place said they have more than 30 activities going on each day this week.

There are activities like circus performances, nature journaling, and virtual reality.

When 2 News Oklahoma was at the park Monday, kids were watching a circus show. The performer was riding a unicycle, juggling and balancing blocks. After the show, she spoke to a member of the audience.

“My favorite, I had two things, the blocks on the head and that like standing on the ball thing,” said Emilio Teherani.

One mother said her son was fascinated with the insect petting zoo.

“He was touching the hissing cockroaches and had me take a video to look at it later," Casey Finau said. "They had snakes in there that the kids got to touch and all kinds of insects to look at. There was even some insects crawling all over a lady. They got to touch some earthworms that was nice and dirty, but they loved it.”

The Finau family was also taking part in the park quest scavenger hunt in hopes of winning a virtual reality headset.

There’s even more happening as all 66 acres of the park has something to offer this week.

Finau said she thinks the programming for spring break is great. It keeps kids out of trouble and even keeps their minds engaged.

“It’s just a really good thing to get out and do on spring break," she said. "Something other than video games and munching on snacks. They are actually getting out and about, getting some exercise, and some education."

The fun will be happening now until Friday, and it goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.

You can find a list of activities on this website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --