Gathering Place Boathouse restaurant ready to serve customers after two-year closure

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa restaurant is opening back up, two years after it closed and COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.

March 11, 2022, marked exactly two years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

This time two years ago, the world was coming to a stop. Case numbers in Italy and Asia were rising. There were just a couple of confirmed cases in Oklahoma. Soon, restaurants would close down.

“When the pandemic hit, it was just a complete uncertainty," said Julio Badin, executive director of Gathering Place. "We didn’t know, we were scared, we didn’t know how bad it was going to be.”

After a roller coaster two years, people are adjusting to the new normal. A big sign of that is the return of Vista at the Boathouse. A restaurant at Gathering Place in Tulsa that has been closed for two years.

“It’s wonderful to be able to open this place back up," Badin said.

Badin said they needed time to figure out what they wanted Vista to be during the pandemic. Now, they’re back with a new menu featuring a variety of foods. The main feature is their pizza.

“So, we have what we’re calling our phase one menu, which is to really activate what was so great with the artisan pizzas and some new flavors, but also really try to leverage the entire space," Badin said.

That space is on top of Gathering Place Boathouse and overlooks the park. The restaurant used to be a more formal sit-down style, but now you can get your food, your drink, sit inside or outside and enjoy the views.

“We really want that gathering feel," Badin said. "Where a family or a group of friends can come together and just have some pizzas and have some things to share together and have a drink or two and just relax.”

You can check out the Vista menu, and menus for other restaurants at Gathering Place, here.

