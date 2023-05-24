Gathering Place asks community members to share stories for 5th anniversary

TULSA, Okla. — The Gathering Place is getting ready to celebrate its fifth anniversary on Sept. 8 and is calling on Tulsans to share their positive memories.

“In five short years, Gathering Place has quickly become a special place for Tulsans to create lifelong memories whether it be a first date, a marriage proposal, a family reunion, or a child’s first steps,” said Julio Badin, Executive Director of Gathering Place. “We are so honored to be a part of this wonderful community and your happy memories.”

The Gathering Place is hosting a digital storytelling contest called "A Park For All: Celebrating Five Years of the Gathering Place," which will share the positive impact the park has had on the community.



Starting Wednesday through June 30, the park invites its visitors to submit stories of 300 words or less on its website. Selected stories have the opportunity to be showcased in September during an anniversary celebration and exhibition event at the ONEOK Boathouse. The stories will also be featured on the Gathering Place's Facebook and Instagram pages with a photo of the storyteller.

Visitors can also enter a photo contest hosted by TulsaPeople Magazine with the opportunity to be featured September issue. The contest includes five categories, nature and gardens, events, playgrounds and architecture. The winners of each category will receive a $250 shop and dine package.

Story and photo submissions are open to people of all ages, including children with parent or guardian permission.

The almost $500 million park has garnered worldwide attention and has more than 3 million annual visitors.

To learn more, visit the Gathering Place website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --