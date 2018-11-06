Gathering Place activities for families on Election Day
7:44 AM, Nov 6, 2018
59 mins ago
Share Article
TULSA, Okla. - Gathering Place is not providing free supervised child care on Election Day for students who are out of school. However, Gathering Place has many educational activities for families looking for something to do on Tuesday.
Mark Dion's Cabinet of Wonder art exhibit which just opened over the weekend at the boathouse and provides great education opportunities for families.
There are also extended drop-in activities at the boathouse starting at 10 AM.
Every Tuesday at 4 p.m. during the 100 Days of Opening Celebration books come to life at the Reading Tree with guest readers.
For more information on Gathering Place activities, click here.