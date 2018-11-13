Gas leak shuts down road in south Tulsa

TULSA -- A gas leak in south Tulsa has shut down roadways in the area.

Officials said both east and westbound traffic on 71st Street is blocked at Elwood and Olympia as crews work to repair the break.

Hazmat crews are on scene after construction crews hit a gas line near the QuikTrip in the area.

Two fire trucks and traffic control crews are also on scene.

